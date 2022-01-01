For the drive home in Racine: Snow likely. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
