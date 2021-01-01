Racine's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. It will be a cold day in Racine Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.61. Today's forec…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave th…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.66. 17 degrees is…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. K…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 11.12. 19 degrees is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.55. We'll see a low tem…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 18F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Racine people should be…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with …