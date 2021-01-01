 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. It will be a cold day in Racine Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

