Racine will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is here.
Fog in spots early this morning, but skies will become sunny this afternoon. Getting warmer for Friday, but staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Here's your forecast for the rest of the day.
This evening in Racine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecas…
It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possib…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. The fo…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's l…