Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Racine, WI

It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.