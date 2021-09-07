The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Racine, WI
