The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Racine, WI
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
Sunny with above normal temperatures today. Foggy conditions expected late tonight and Thursday morning. See how long the fog will stick around and when there's a chance for showers and storms here.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. Cloud cover will also be increasing with isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
