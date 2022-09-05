Racine will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
Sunny with above normal temperatures today. Foggy conditions expected late tonight and Thursday morning. See how long the fog will stick around and when there's a chance for showers and storms here.
Windy this afternoon, but otherwise a very pleasant day. Temperatures are going up for Wednesday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. Cloud cover will also be increasing with isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possib…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods o…
This evening in Racine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be …
Some rain around this morning, but as a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered storms are expected and a few could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's l…