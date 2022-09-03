Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Racine, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.