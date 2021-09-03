 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

