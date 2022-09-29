Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Racine, WI

Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.