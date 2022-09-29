Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Racine, WI
