Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Racine, WI

It will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

