Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

