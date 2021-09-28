Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should rea…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It looks to reach…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
For the drive home in Racine: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Racine's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's fo…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low 52F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Racine people …