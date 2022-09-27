Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.