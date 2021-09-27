Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
