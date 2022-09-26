 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Racine, WI

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News