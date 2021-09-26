Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.