Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.