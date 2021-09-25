 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

