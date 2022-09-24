Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some patchy fog early this morning, but otherwise a nice day ahead. A warm front will bring showers and storms back Monday night and send temperatures rising for Tuesday. Get all the details here.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Racine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 7…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.