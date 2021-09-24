Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63…
Racine's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's fo…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Rac…
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. I…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low 52F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Racine people …
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Very wind…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 deg…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Tuesday's winds could …