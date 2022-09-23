Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.