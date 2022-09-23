 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News