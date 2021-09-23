 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

