Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.