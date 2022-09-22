Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Racine, WI

Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.