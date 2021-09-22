Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Racine, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Racine, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until THU 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.