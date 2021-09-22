Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Racine, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until THU 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Racine, WI
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
