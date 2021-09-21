 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News