The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry during the day Friday, but rain will begin to return to southern Wisconsin tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Some patchy fog early this morning, but otherwise a nice day ahead. A warm front will bring showers and storms back Monday night and send temperatures rising for Tuesday. Get all the details here.
Patchy fog early this morning, but just partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures going up for Friday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Some will encounter fog for the morning commute, but it won't be sticking around for long. Get the latest on temperatures and find out when the next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Racine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 7…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 d…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecaste…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a …
Racine's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Friday. It …