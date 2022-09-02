 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Racine, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News