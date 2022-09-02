Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Racine, WI
