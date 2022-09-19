Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Racine, WI

Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.