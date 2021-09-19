 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Racine, WI

The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

