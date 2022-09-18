Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Racine, WI
