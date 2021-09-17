Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Racine, WI

The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.