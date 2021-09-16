Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Racine, WI

Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.