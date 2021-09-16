Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's te…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature …
This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms may develop after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 …
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect cle…
It will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expe…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it wil…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How …