Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Racine, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.