Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.