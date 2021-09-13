 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News