Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Racine, WI
