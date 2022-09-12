Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until MON 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is here.
Fog in spots early this morning, but skies will become sunny this afternoon. Getting warmer for Friday, but staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Here's your forecast for the rest of the day.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecas…
It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. The fo…
This evening in Racine: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather fo…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 64F. Winds N…