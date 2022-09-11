Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Racine, WI
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is here.
Fog in spots early this morning, but skies will become sunny this afternoon. Getting warmer for Friday, but staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Here's your forecast for the rest of the day.
