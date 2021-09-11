The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
Racine's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday…
For the drive home in Racine: Clear. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls …
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ah…
For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Look…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered …