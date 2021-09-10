Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.