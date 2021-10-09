The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:23 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Racine, WI
