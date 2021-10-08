 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 8:22 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News