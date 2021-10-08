Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 8:22 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
