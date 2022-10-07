Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

