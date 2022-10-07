Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.