Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Racine, WI

Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.