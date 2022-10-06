Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Racine, WI

It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.