Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Racine, WI
