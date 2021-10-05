Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's conditions ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 de…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low 52F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Racine people …
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.