Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.