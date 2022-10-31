Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
