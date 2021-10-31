Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Plan on a rainy day.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showe…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees …
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy and windy at times with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 20 to 3…